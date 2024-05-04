BMO Capital Markets Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $575.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $516.19.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.29. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

