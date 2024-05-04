Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 2,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $265,640.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,124,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 585,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

