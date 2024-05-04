Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUR. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Coursera has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,314. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares during the period. Emory University purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $17,893,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $14,526,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

