Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRE. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.14.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRE

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Martinrea International stock opened at C$11.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.2301741 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto acquired 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.77 per share, with a total value of C$42,607.40. In related news, Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto bought 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,607.40. Also, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso bought 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,163.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $348,645. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.