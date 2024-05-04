TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on X. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.38.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$37.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The firm has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$27.74 and a 12 month high of C$37.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.74.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

