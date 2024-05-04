Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $87.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Onsemi stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

