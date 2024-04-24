Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.09% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGTA. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 95,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,916 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGTA stock remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Wednesday. 5,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.