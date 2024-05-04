CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $237.16

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $237.16, but opened at $226.87. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $232.96, with a volume of 156,781 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.88.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

