The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Announces $1.37 Quarterly Dividend

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.37 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $197.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.72. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $275.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.35. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.78.

View Our Latest Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.