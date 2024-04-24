Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plutonian Acquisition worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plutonian Acquisition by 255.9% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 209,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 150,959 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,643,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,643,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $11.00.

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

