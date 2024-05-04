ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.50.

ATCO Stock Performance

About ATCO

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$37.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

