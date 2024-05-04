DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $138.69 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $138.69 million and approximately $0.92 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00128757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009172 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars.

