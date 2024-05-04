Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.12.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of AC opened at C$18.76 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.