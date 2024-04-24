Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,191 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.46% of IX Acquisition worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in IX Acquisition by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 10,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,482. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

