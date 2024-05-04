Flow Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $41.28 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001421 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Flow Coin Profile
Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,504,704,697 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Flow
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.
