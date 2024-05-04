HC Wainwright Boosts Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Price Target to $1.10

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.10 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.82 on Friday. Solitario Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.84.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

