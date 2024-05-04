Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.60.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GWO opened at C$42.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.20. The company has a market cap of C$39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$37.06 and a one year high of C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08. In related news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

