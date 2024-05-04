Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 186,531 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $75,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 110.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFS opened at $125.06 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.