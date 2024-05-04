Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,335 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $71,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $237.33 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.70 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.57 and its 200-day moving average is $236.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,952. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.