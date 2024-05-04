DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. DaVita updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-$9.80 EPS.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.45. 2,541,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,593. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $145.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

