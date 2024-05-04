Barclays Trims BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Target Price to $7.00

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 1,352,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,242. The company has a market capitalization of $786.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BrightSpire Capital

In other BrightSpire Capital news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,502,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 1,133,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 449.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 257,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.