TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$51.44. 5,033,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,010. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$56.75. The company has a market cap of C$53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1789916 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00. In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00. Insiders purchased a total of 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.44.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

