Amalgamated Bank Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,528,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 383,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $210.76. The company had a trading volume of 331,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,394. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

