Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) to “Outperform”

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of BFH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 766,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,470. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bread Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bread Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 152,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 265,060 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

