SouthState Corp Buys New Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGEB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,725,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 470,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 38,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,061,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. 54,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

