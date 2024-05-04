Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,845 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

KMB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.09. 1,907,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,916. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

