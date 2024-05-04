Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,204,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,620. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

