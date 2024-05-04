iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 683,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

