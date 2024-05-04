TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

TransUnion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

TransUnion Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:TRU traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 1,591,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

