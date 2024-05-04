Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ENI by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ENI by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of E stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 95,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.