Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 965,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 265.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 152,677 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Big Lots by 549.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 99,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 323,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

