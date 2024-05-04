The Shyft Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

The Shyft Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 329,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,629. The company has a market capitalization of $430.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

