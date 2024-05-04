Spire (NYSE:SR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25 to $4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $61.31 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $69.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spire

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.