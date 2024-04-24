Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.21% of Sanmina worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 721.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sanmina by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

