Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.06

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 28405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.34.
Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile
Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.
