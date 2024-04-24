Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.06), with a volume of 2922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.53 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £894,539.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

