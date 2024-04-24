Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $530.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 6.3 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $761.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $954.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,211,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

