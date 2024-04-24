SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STEW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 61,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,400. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

