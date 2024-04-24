Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock worth $15,021,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKX

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.