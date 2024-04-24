Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Lifted by Zacks Research

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

Shares of TEX opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,574 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

