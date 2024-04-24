Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMBP stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

