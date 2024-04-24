Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Clorox by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,693. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 234.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.23.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

