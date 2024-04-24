Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $464.50. 7,631,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,633. The company has a market cap of $420.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.89 and a 200 day moving average of $439.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

