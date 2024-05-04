First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
VMBS stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
