DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

