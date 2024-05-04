Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.8 %

WIRE stock opened at $283.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.66. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

