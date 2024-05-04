First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 36,994.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 841,307 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,265,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.