ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,316 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $62,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.47 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

