Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

