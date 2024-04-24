Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.250-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EHC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,644. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

